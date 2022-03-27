BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A select group of Mercer County community members were honored on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Princeton. The event was the 6th Annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony.

Veteran Liaison Marie Blackwell said when the veterans returned home from Vietnam, they were not treated with respect or thanked for their service.

“Our veterans have put their lives on the line every day for us and for our country,” Blackwell said. “They need to be thanked for the sacrifices they have made to make this country what it is today.”

Blackwell said if you were unable to make the event on Sunday, she has one favor to ask. On March 30, 202, she asks you to take a moment and remember our veterans and all of those who served our country.