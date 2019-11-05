Mercer County couple on trial, accused of starving their toddler to death

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Trial for a Mercer County couple accused of starving their 21-month-old son to death began Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Just shy of one year after little Jeremiah Moore showed up to the ER severely malnourished, his parents Christy and Corey Moore are on trial. Mercer County prosecuting attorney, George Sitler, explained their charges.

“They are charged with child neglect resulting in death and murder of a child by a parent which can be through withholding necessary sustenance which a parent has a duty to provide,” Sitler said.

The state needs to prove the couple maliciously and intentionally caused the death of Jeremiah by depriving him of food.

Sitler established that Jeremiah was healthy at first and his parents had the resources to care for him, but failed to do so. The defense claims Jeremiah could have died of some underlying condition that caused him to rapidly lose weight.

“The jury heard evidence today from medical personnel that would indicate that this was not a rapid sudden illness that resulted in the death of this child. This was something that was prolonged and that the parents had a duty to seek medical attention for,” Sitler said.

First to the stand was the ER nurse who treated Jeremiah when he was taken to the hospital on November 8, 2018. She broke down in tears as she recalled his condition; he was dirty, smelled of urine, had sores all over his skin, and was so emaciated the skin was sucking in between his ribs.

“This child died at a weight that you see in the third world,” said Sitler. “I’m sure the jury will listen to the evidence very carefully and render a fair verdict.”

Another nurse on the stand said Jeremiah looked ‘lifeless’ and it was the worst case she had ever seen.

The jury will soon hear from law enforcement and other family members. The trial will likely continue until Thursday, November 7, 2019.