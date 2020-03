PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A group of buildings in Mercer County are closed for more than a week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Commission President Gene Buckner ordered the Mercer County Courthouse and judicial annex, memorial building, Mercer County Animal Shelter, and Glenwood Recreation Park to be closed until April 10, 2020 as a result of President Trump’s declaration concerning COVID-19.

Buckner said more information will be available.