Mercer County Courthouse reopens with social distancing guidelines

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, May 18, 2020 the Mercer County Courthouse reopened to the public. There are new protocols in place to help keep staff and visitors safe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When people head to the courthouse they can expect to see a traffic pattern in place. There will arrows and signs to guide traffic in the proper direction and avoid cross contact with others. Here is a look at the color code:

GREEN – Sheriff’s Office/Taxes

DARK BLUE – Assessor’s Office/Tax Assessment Forms

LIGHT BLUE – County Clerk’s Office/Deeds, Birth Certificates

ORANGE – Circuit Clerk’s Office/Court Documents

The county is advising everyone for follow the guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). These include social distancing and wearing masks.

The courthouse was cleaned daily to prepare for the reopening. Counters will be wiped down after every transaction. Office doors to each department will remain open to avoid contact and only two people will be allowed in each office at a time. Tempered glass screens are being installed to protect staff and visitors. There will also be tape on the floor to mark proper social distancing guidelines.

A screening will be done at the door. This includes asking if you have been in contact with anyone who is under testing for COVID-19. Anyone who answers yes to the questions will be turned away and asked to seek medical direction from their physician. Those allowed to enter will be giving the following advice: