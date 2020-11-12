Mercer County COVID-19 numbers continue to climb

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and county leaders are concerned.

According to County Commissioner Greg Puckett, there was an 11 percent increase in cases from last week to this week.

“It’s been consistent. For a long time we didn’t have any numbers, then we saw the general spike like the rest of the country did and then we started looking at it in terms of the waves,” Puckett explained.

Puckett said he believes the numbers are rising because CDC guidelines are not being met.

“One of the major problems is the fact that, yes, people will wear a mask, but they may wear it inappropriately. They’ll wear it under their nose, they’ll wear it around their chin, they’ll do things that still allow for the spread to happen,” Puckett said.

He also said Mercer County is seeing an increase in positive test results in households.

“Now we’re starting to see the communicable spread between family members, so when one gets it, it’s really easy to spread it to the next 4 to 6,” Puckett warned.

According to the WV Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been 764 confirmed cases and 35 deaths in Mercer County. Puckett said everyone can do their part to slow the spread.

“We’ve got to make sure that everybody understands that right now, consistently do what’s recommended and we will get over this hump,” Puckett said.