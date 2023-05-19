BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Mercer County residents now have the chance to represent their community and receive all sorts of perks through a new program.

The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau recently launched the all-new Appalachian Ambassador Program.

Selected residents will get to post on social media about all sorts of fun and engaging places and activities throughout Mercer County. The purpose of the program is to create a positive buzz around the area and promote what Mercer County has to offer to residents and tourists alike.

Some perks include getting Mercer County swag, tickets to events, and being entered into giveaways.

Jamie Null, Executive Director for the Mercer County CVB, said they are looking for people with all kinds of different interests to join the program.

“We want people from all types of different backgrounds,” said Null. “We want people who love the theater, we want people who love the outdoors, foodies and we want everybody to feel like they would have a place in the Ambassador Program.”

Null said the program is open to families and to individuals 18 years or older who are active on social media. Specifically, they are looking for those who use Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

To apply, visit the Mercer County CVB’s website.