Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Local business owners learned the best ways to grow their brands. A free class was held Thursday, Dec. 12, in Bluefield. Business owners learned how to market their businesses on Facebook and other social media.

The director of the Mercer County CVB, Jamie Null, taught the class.

“The platform of Facebook is a lot different than it was five years ago,” Null said. “There is a pay to play mentality for small business owners. So we just want to equip them with the tools that they can get into Facebook and the business side of things and actually create ads that target the people who are interested in their products.”

This was just one of many classes the City of Bluefield holds for local business owners and entrepreneurs.