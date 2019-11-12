Mercer County deputies arrest man for inappropriately touching 7-year-old girl

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton man is charged with first degree sexual abuse for reportedly touching an underage girl.

On Nov. 8, 2019, detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, a 7-year-old girl, at Child Protect of Mercer County. According to court documents, she told detectives that 35-year-old Earl Dodd inappropriately touched her while staying over at his home in Princeton. He allegedly told the victim not to tell her mother.

Dodd is facing a felony charge of first degree sexual abuse. He is currently in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.