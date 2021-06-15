Mercer County Deputies find vehicle connected to shooting

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Investigators with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department have found a vehicle they were looking for in connection to a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Detective-Sergeant Steven A. Sommers said six people were in a blue Hummer H2 on Sunday, June 13 when someone in the car allegedly shot at another vehicle, wounding a person who was driving that car. On Tuesday, June 15, Detective Sommers said the Hummer was located, along with the alleged shooter and everyone in the vehicle. Two of those people have given statements to police.

This incident reportedly happened after two people got into a fight at a bar in Mercer County and were kicked out.

The shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.