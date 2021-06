GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department have released the names of two men involved in a deadly shooting on Sunday.

Harold Ray died after being taken to Princeton Community Hospital. The other man involved in the shooting was identified as Juan Tabb. He is reportedly recovering at the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The shooting happened at a home in Maple Acres in Glenwood. Investigators said the men shot each other after getting into an argument early Sunday morning.