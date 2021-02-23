Mercer County deputies investigating incident involving 4-year-old girl hit by vehicle

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A child is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Princeton area.

According to Chief Deputy Joe Parks with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, a 4-year-old girl was riding a bicycle with training wheels in the middle of Cassatt Place at Village Green Mobile Home Park on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. At 5:10 p.m., a delivery driver in a Honda Pilot hit the girl and immediately stopped.

The girl was taken to Princeton Community Hospital for her injuries. Her status is unknown at this time.

Parks stated the incident was “certainly not” a hit-and-run and the driver was completely cooperative throughout the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 487-8364.