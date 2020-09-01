Mercer County Emergency Management Team honors National Preparedness month

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia saw the seventh wettest August on record and it will soon be in fire season. That is why it is important you are prepared for anything.

September is National preparedness month. Mercer County’s Emergency Management Director, Tim Farley, said it is best to make a plan for every disaster. He also said to pack an emergency bag with essentials, if you ever have to leave for an emergency.

“Be prepared for power outages. Have canned foods, your medicine readily available, and even a manual can opener because electric can openers do not work without power,” Farley explained.

Farley said to keep up with your forecasts, which you can do with your Stormtracker 59 weather app.