PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Mercer County Employees, listen up, your pay is going up!

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at an executive session at the regularly scheduled Mercer County Commission meeting, the commission unanimously voted to raise county employees’ pay by five percent.

Commissioner Bill Archer said they’re happy to help out even with normal costs of living rising.

“It’s a blessing to be able to give that kind of raise for people, especially in an environment where we have really high gasoline prices and high food prices and inflation issues are taking a toll on people,” Archer said.

The pay raise will affect roughly 150 employees who work for the county.