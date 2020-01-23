Mercer County forms Census committee

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Commissioners talked dollars and census on Thursday, Jan 23, 2019. They emphasized the importance of the 2020 census when it comes to federal funding.

Commissioner, Greg Puckett, said the county suffered population loss over the years. That is why Puckett said it is important everyone is counted, so recent growth is reflected in the 2020 census. The county also formed a census committee to guide the process.

“If you lose those numbers, then what ends up happening is the population continues to dwindle so without the economic stimulus and the people coming and the constant investment, it makes it very hard to overcome the hump. So the rich could get richer, the poor could get poorer, so we’ve got to make that we have that count, so we keep getting those monies in the best way possible,” Puckett explained.

Puckett added a complete and accurate census count is important to securing federal funding and adequate representation in Congress.