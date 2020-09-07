Mercer County guardians react to virtual school plan

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County was in Orange on the County Alert System as of Saturday, Sept. 5, which means classes will move to virtual for the start of the school year.

Students that signed up for 100-percent virtual learning will begin classes as planned Tuesday, Sept. 8, while students who didn’t select this option have the rest of the week to pick up their devices and meet their teachers.

They assigned a specific time slot for each last name to come pick up their devices.

Hayden Wimmer lived in Mercer County his whole life. His grand children currently attend Mercer County public schools.

“I don’t feel that it’s good for the children to go back when we’re at the orange status, I think we are right now,” Wimmer said. “I understand the Governors working to get us into the yellow so we can go back and I hope we do because I really think the kids need the social interaction. So, they’re just going to have to grin and bear it and do the virtual to keep as many people safe as we can.”

Parents can check the Mercer County Public Schools Facebook page to see when they’re scheduled for device pick up.