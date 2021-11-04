Mercer County Health Department preparing to give COVID-19 vaccine to kids

MERCER COUNTY (WVNS)– The CDC recently approved the child dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and local counties are ready to start administering doses.

The Mercer County Health Department is getting ready to give out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids. Before they can do so, staff must go through training before they can start vaccinating kids.

Health Department Administrator Roger Topping, said they plan to get their hands on as many doses as possible and set up a separate operation to make the jab a little more enjoyable for little ones.

“We’ll bring them into the big center there at the rescue squad and let them watch cartoons, I don’t know if Santa Claus will be there but one of his elves might be there handing out candy,” Topping said.

Topping said children make up for 25% of all new COVID-19 cases, and vaccinations will help protect this young age group. He said the best person to talk to about your concerns is your child’s pediatrician

“Aside from you, your pediatrician knows more about your child or children than anyone else,” Topping added. “So, if you have any doubts about the vaccine and how it may affect your children, talk to your pediatrician. They will certainly give you the information you’re looking for.”

Mercer County Health Department plans to be ready to administer the child vaccine by the middle of the month.