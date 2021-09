PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic this coming Thursday.

They will be offering first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna. Third dose booster shots for immunocompromised people will also be available.

The clinic will be on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Karen Perservati Center, Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center. It will start at 8:30 a.m. and run until 4:30 p.m.