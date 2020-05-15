Mercer County Health Department to resume clinical services

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A release from the Mercer County Health Department announced they will resume clinical services to the public on Monday, May 18, 2020. There are several guidelines being laid down for those who are seeking help. Those are as follows:

We will see patients by appointment only New patients will not be accepted at this time Patients will be scheduled at 45 minute intervals Patients must call when they arrive and wait in their cars until told to come into the building Only the patient will be allowed inside One (1) care giver or family member will be allowed access if the patient requires their assistance Patient will be met at the front door where they will be triaged, temperatures taken, and supplied with a mask. Providers will wear gowns and masks and any additional PPE warranted. If an individual presents without an appointment, they will be met at the front entrance and evaluated to determine the nature of their visit and a decision will be made if there is an imminent need for them to seek provider services. If not, they will be given an appointment to return

Public Health Nursing Services and Environmental Health Services will continue the operation of all programs for the public until further notice. The groups were taking care of these programs during the Governor’s Stay At Home Order.

The health department will still monitor COVID activity in the community as they plan additional services to be conducted in person with clients.