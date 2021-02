PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

The clinic will be held at the Karen Preservati Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is located at 704 Maple Street in Princeton.

Administrators with the Mercer County Health Department told 59News the clinic is full and no extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given out at the end.