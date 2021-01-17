Mercer County Health Department warns community about social media post with misleading information

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Mercer County Health Department are warning the community about a Facebook post with misleading information.

According to a post from Dr. Stephen Stefancic, Health Officer for MCHD, he is aware of a social media post stating they are holding a Vaccination Clinic on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He said the post did not come from the MCHD or the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR).

He said they are hoping for a shipment of vaccines this week, but are still waiting for approval by the state.

Dr. Stefancic added community members should not call the MCHD about vaccination appointments. There is a request form on their website for people over the age of 70 to utilize. He said someone will contact you when the vaccines become available.