Mercer County Health Dept. responds to Hatfield-McCoy Trail reopening

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced the guidelines to reopen the Hatfield-McCoy Trails in West Virginia. He set the date for May 21, 2020 ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

There is trailhead for the system in Mercer County. On Friday, May 8 the Mercer County Health Department released information about getting facilities ready for the reopening.

According to a release, all ATV rental cabins and lodging facilities must be inspected by the health department before they can reopen. Those facilities which do not have a permit must apply to the Mercer County Health Department and meet all requirements outlined under the West Virginia state code. Legal action could be taken if facilities do not get a proper permit