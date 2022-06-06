MONTCALM, WV (WVNS)– Montcalm High School received word they will be awarded $25,000 from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.

Teachers Amanda Feldes and Sarah Krondon from Montcalm High School submitted the grant application to build a greenhouse for students to grow plants year-round. Students will learn to farm sustainably for their families, how to run a small business, and community members will circulate currency close to home rather than to national chain franchises.

Students will gain valuable skills they can carry with them for a lifetime. Montcalm High School was one of 4,000 applicants for the grant.