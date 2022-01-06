Mercer County man arrested for allegedly having videos of minors

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Authorities arrested a Mercer County man after they found videos containing child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers received Snapchat records on January 11, 2021. He reviewed the records and reportedly located three videos that were sent by Robert Brian Lusk on June 19, 2020, to another user.

The videos contained children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Lusk was charged with Possession of Child Pornography with more than 50 but less than 600 images.