MATOAKA, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, FBI, and West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrest a Mercer County man on multiple child sex crimes.

In a release from the department, Buddy Galligher, 29, from Matoaka, was arrested on March 29. Galligher is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12, sexual abuse by a parent, and use of a minor in producing sexually explicit content.

The FBI is spearheading the investigation, and the investigation remains ongoing.