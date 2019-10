LERONA, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man is in jail on sexual assault and sexual abuse charges.

Bobby Wyrick, of Lerona, is charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault, two counts of first degree sexual abuse, and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian.

Wyrick reportedly inappropriately touched the victims and exposed himself multiple times in 2018. The victims are under the age of 18.

Wyrick is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.