Mercer County officials prepare for possible COVID-19 second wave

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — When COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, stores and websites were drained of personal protective equipment. Now, almost six months later, it is a little easier to get those items.

But some health officials predict a second wave of the virus. Bill Archer, a Mercer County Commissioner, said they will be prepared.

“We’re trying to take that precaution so if the current conditions stretch into another year, then we will be ready and set for that time when it comes,” Archer said.

The Mercer County Commission voted to dedicate CARES Act money to stocking up on PPE. Mercer County Emergency Management Director, Tim Farley, will be storing the materials in a garage, and prepare a trailer full of supplies.

“Gloves, some gowns, eye protection face shields,” Farley listed.

The protective gear will be worn by first responders and health care workers.

“Fire, EMS, law enforcement, it could also entail county government to maintain operations at a safe level,” Farley said.

If the COVID-19 numbers do not increase, Archer said the PPE will be saved for the future.

“We want to make sure that these supplies are not supplies that expire in a couple of years. We want them to be around for awhile,” Arhcer said.