Mercer County Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic administers around 500 doses

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of people in Mercer County got one step closer to stopping the spread.

Around 500 people received their COVID-19 vaccine at the Princeton Church of God on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Mercer County Health Officer, Dr. Steven Stefancic, said this regional clinic was for those 65 years and older in the general population.

All appointments were completely filled due to the limited supply of the vaccine. For those who signed up and have yet to get theirs, Stefancic simply asked for patience.

“As soon as the vaccine comes, we’re going to reach out and say, ‘We’re ready. Are you?'” Stefancic said.

As of Friday, Stefancic said the date and number of doses available for the next regional clinic are yet to be determined.