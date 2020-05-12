Mercer County reports new case of COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department reported one of two new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia was identified in their jurisdiction. There are a total of 1,371 cases reported across the state, 12 of those are in Mercer County.

Health officers said this was a case of community transmission. Contact tracing was completed and everyone who interacted with the person was instructed to self-isolate.

There are nine people who have recovered from the illness, three remain in isolation. A total of 178 people were isolated due to contact with positive COVID-19 cases. Only six are still in isolation.

The health department continues to advise people they are safer at home, especially those at greater risk such as the elderly and those with underlying health issues. If you go out, you are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Health Department Guidance:

Regarding the continuous wearing of gloves by the public:

Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl, and other similar gloves are meant to be Single-Use items only, continuous wear of gloves can lead to a buildup of germs on the gloves’ surfaces.

Medical and Food Service personnel have been trained to remove and discard used gloves, then properly wash their hands before donning a fresh pair of gloves.

Currently, there are not any recommended or practical methods of sanitizing such gloves between uses.

Gloves are not a magic pill. Our recommendation is to wash your hands frequently for at least twenty seconds with warm water and soap. Secondary to washing would be use of a hand sanitizer with at least 60% Ethanol.

Regarding the continuous use of masks by the public: