Mercer County Schools announce Class of 2020 graduation plans

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Education announced plans to honor the graduates of the Class of 2020 while complying with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Steps were taken to minimize the risks to students and their families.

“While no one wants to make changes, we must modify how we celebrate Graduation 2020,” said Superintendent Deborah Akers. “Our goal is to make this celebration a memorable occasion but also comply with the Governor’s Executive Order and Health Department regulations. We have worked diligently to plan an event that will honor our graduates, involve their family and protect the health and safety of our students, their families, our employees and our community.”

Each high school in Mercer County was given directions to follow in planning the ceremonies which will take place on their campuses. The graduates will walk across the stage in their cap and gown and presented with their diploma. The ceremony will be captured on video and the graduate will also have a picture taken. The Seniors may have up to four guests present from their family unit who must also be current residents of Mercer County. Here are the details: