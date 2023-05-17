ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–Tazewell and Mercer County Schools hosted their annual Reading Bee Project for students at Concord University on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Students competed in theater performances, comprehension, reading and vocabulary presentations.

The school teams were split into groups and performed one by one in front of judges.

The activities began at 8 in the morning, paused for lunch and finished with an awards ceremony for the winners.

For many students, performing the Three Little Pigs play was their favorite part of the day- especially for fifth grader Ivy Carr from Mercer Elementary School.

“I’ve done plays my whole life and it’s just real fun,” said Carr.

The reading bee was put together by members all around the community.