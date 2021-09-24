Mercer County schools prepare to head back to classroom after going remote for two weeks

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Students in Mercer County will head back to the classroom, Monday, September 27, 2021 after going remote for two weeks in order to combat rising COVID-19 cases.

“We took this 10-day pause to try to see if we could see the numbers go down,” Amy Harrison, the Data and Information Specialist, said.

Students went remote for two weeks after an increase of COVID-19 cases within the district.

“Our superintendent met with Roger Topping from the Mercer County Health Department,” Harrison said. “After speaking with him, they both felt that it would be a good idea to take a pause at least for 10 days just to see how things went.”

According to the DHHR, Mercer County is still in the red on the county alert map; however, Harrison said cases within the school system are down after the 10-day pause. She said the district is ready to have kids back in class.

“We feel that in-person instruction is the best way,” Harrison said. “The students need to be in the classroom with their teacher, interacting with others, interacting with their teacher, and able to ask questions.”

Moving forward, Harrison added schools and classrooms will be closed individually, on a case-by-case basis.

“If it looks like there’s a particular school and a particular area, rather than taking out the entire county and putting the whole county on remote, we will strategically take out certain schools where there’s the biggest problem,” Harrison said.

Classrooms will quarantine if there are five or more positive cases and schools will be closed should a staffing issue occur and there are not enough substitute teachers to cover what is needed.

Mercer County will continue to utilize the online platform, Schoology, for all remote learning needs