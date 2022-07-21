PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Schools are known to be the staples of communities- and it’s important they remain active in them. In Mercer County, schools are providing students the chance to continue to learn with fun activities.

This is a part of the school system’s community outreach program. How it works is buses travel throughout the county to provide engaging mini-projects for elementary students.

They also giveaway books and other materials kids can take home.

Anita Davis and Jonie McPeak who work for the school system said they want to encourage more students to come out.

“Our goal is to reach the children in our community by giving them enrichment activities to do during the summer. The parents can come here and visit with us and talk to us about the school system and also provide activities to do with their child and also to build the bonds between school and home,” Davis said.

If you missed a chance to attend this week’s outreach program, join them again next week, July 25, 2022, through July 28, 2022. They will be at the Yakkity Yak Playground in Bluefield and Glenwood Park in Princeton.