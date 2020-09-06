Mercer County Schools releases virtual plan after categorized as orange

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Mercer County Schools have released their plan for virtual school after falling into the orange phase in the state’s county alert system.

In a statement released by Mercer County Schools, as of 9:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 Mercer County was categorized as “orange” on the West Virginia Department of Education’s Metric Map. Students will not have in-school instruction and there will be no bus transportation. Parents and students may pick up their children’s devices and meet their teachers following the schedule below:

If a family has more than one child in different schools, contact the principal if needed to advise you may be a little late to pick up a device. If you are unable to go to the school during your scheduled pick-up time, contact the principal of the school.