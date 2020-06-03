Mercer County Schools Summer Food Program

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Schools announced their sponsorship with the federally funded Summer Food Service Program. The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Breakfast and lunch will be given to children who are 18 and younger. The meal package will contain five days of breakfast and lunches.

Food pick-up locations are listed below:

  • Bluefield Intermediate School
  • Princeton High School
  • Spanishburg School
  • Montcalm Elementary

Pick-ups will be every Wednesday starting on June 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Parents will be asked to pull in and open the trunks of the vehicles for easy loading.

For more information about the Mercer County Schools Summer Program you can contact Krista Kessinger at 304-487-1551 ext. 1255.

