Mercer County Schools switch to remote-learning through start of winter break

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to a post from the Mercer County Schools (MCS) Facebook page, all schools will switch to a remote-learning model beginning Monday, Dec. 14 through the start of winter break on Dec. 23, 2020.

According to administrators, the decision was made because there is not an adequate amount of staff members available to properly supervise and transport students. Staff availability has decreased due to quarantine orders.

MCS will remain in a remote-learning model regardless of the West Virginia Department of Education’s metric map released on Saturday.

Food delivery plans are currently being made.

Schools are scheduled to return to in-person instruction Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.