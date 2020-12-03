Mercer County Schools to swap out defective Lenovo charging adapters

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Defective charging adapters with Lenovo laptops that were given out for virtual learning are being recalled. The vendor is providing Mercer County Schools (MCS) with brand new charging adapters next week.

All third through twelfth grade students are to bring their adapters with their tablets to school next week in order for it to be swapped out.

Administrators advise students to not leave chargers unattended while plugged in. MCS urges students to not charge laptops while out of the house or while sleeping overnight. If the charging cord sparks, stop using immediately.

Virtual Facilitators will schedule a time for virtual students to bring in their adapters to be swapped with a new one.