Mercer County sees 157 new cases of COVID in three days

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — There have been 157 new cases of COVID-19 in Mercer County in the past three days, according to Mercer County Health Department Administrator, Roger Topping.

The increase in cases makes an average of more than 52 cases per day. Topping said more than 92% (145) of the people who tested positive were unvaccinated.

In nearby counties, there were also an alarming amount of new cases. Raleigh County saw 133 since Friday and Greenbrier County had an increase of 137 cases. Statewide, there were nearly 4,000 new positive COVID cases since Friday.

There will be free, drive-thru COVID testing at the Mercer County Health Department on Blue Prince Road in Bluefield on Wednesday, September 1st from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Health Department is also holding a vaccine clinic on Tuesday, September 31st at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

