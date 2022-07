PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff T. A. Bailey and Chief Deputy A. P. Christian are excited to announce and congratulate the following deputies on being promoted:

Promoted to Captain:

J. J. Ruble

Promoted to Lieutenant:

S. A. Sommers

W. E. Rose

A. M. Ballard

Promoted to Sergeant:

J. D. Ellison

G. C. Paitsel

D. W. Sparks Jr.

Promoted to Corporal:

L. L. Addair

M. R. Lacy

E. P. Parks

D. C. Calloway

M. T. Hatfield

Their promotions go into effect Friday, July 1, 2022.