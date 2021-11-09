Mercer County Sheriff’s Department grows beards for a good cause

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department are putting down the razor and letting their beards grow out.

At least 16 deputies are participating in a No Shave November event that will benefit Child Protect of Mercer County. Participating deputies donate $25 to grow facial hair and get other donations throughout the month.

Chief Deputy Alan Christian said he wanted to support Child Protect and the work they do for the community.

“Those folks over there do a lot of good work in a stressful situation dealing with children and abused children all of the time,” Christian said.

Christian said the hair will not last long. Come December 1, 2021, participating deputies will go back to following a no facial hair rule.

