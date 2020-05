PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire more deputies. They will conduct a Physical Agility Test for entry level job seekers.

The test will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the track at Concord University. Anyone interested in applying can stop by the Mercer County Clerks Office to pick up an application. Applications can be turned in the day of the test with a medical physical.