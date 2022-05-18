GLENWOOD, WV (WVNS)–Young students in Mercer County are experiencing experiments on their latest field trip.

Elementary students from schools in Mercer County learned about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM at Glenwood Lake in Princeton. They played with RC boats and even made their own from household items.

Their goal is simple, to save Peanut, an imaginary guinea pig who needs help getting from an island back to the land. Students even had the chance to play in an AR sandbox where they learned how to change surroundings using their hands.

Brent Murphy, Director of Technology with Mercer County Schools said it’s all about teaching students lessons they can take with them in the future.

“And teaching them too about that every experiment is not successful that failures are okay because then we go back and we improve on what we’re doing and try to get better,” Murphy said.

Murphy added this is one of the first field trips students were on since the beginning of the pandemic.