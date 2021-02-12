Mercer County residents weigh in on one-dose vaccine option

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Thousands across West Virginia are opting in for a two-dose vaccine, but scientists are creating another option containing only one dose.

Roger Topping, Director of the Mercer County Health Department, said each dose is slightly different from the other. So 59News hit the streets to ask the public which they would prefer, one dose or two.

Jim Novarro and his wife, Rebecca, received their first dose of the vaccine Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. He said whether it is one, two or ten, he still wants it.

“As long as I get my shot, I don’t care… it doesn’t make a difference,” said Novarro.

Richard Moeller, another getting his first dose of two, said it doesn’t matter to him.

“One dose would be nice,” Moeller said. “But now that we’ve gotten the first of the two, either way is fine.”

Moeller, his wife and mother-in-law all received their first dose Friday. They said had the one dose option been available, they would’ve chosen that, but they didn’t have time to wait.

“We were excited to get it,” Moeller said. “My mom is 91… She lives with us, so we wanted to get it to help take care of her and keep her safe.”

Similarly, the Novarro’s say they would prefer a single dose, but wanted to get their vaccines to safely see their family.

“My daughter said she wouldn’t come visit me if I didn’t have one,” Novarro said. “So thank God I’ve got it.”

Both families said they’re thankful they were able to receive the vaccine so quickly. They further told us they’re hopeful more people will opt in once the single dose option is available.