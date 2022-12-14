PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A Mercer County woman is arrested after she reportedly allowed child abuse to happen.

Tammy Hammonds was booked at Southern Regional Jail on Monday, December 12, 2022, for allegedly allowing Daniel Fitzko to abuse a minor.

Fitzko was arrested back in October 2021 on those charges.

According to a criminal complaint, after an investigation with Child Protective Services, Fitzko was removed from the home he lived in with Hammonds and the minor.

However, according to the complaint, Hammonds secretly let him stay on her property.

Hammonds is charged with the felony to allow child abuse on a minor.

She is being held without bond.