Mercer County woman celebrates 100th birthday

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– On Saturday Nov. 2 family and friends of Cathryn Martin came together to celebrate her 100th birthday. Her daughters describe her still as sassy, loving and the kindest person they know.

Daughter Martha Martin said while living to be 100 is not very common, it’s not the first centennial that’s been celebrated in their family.

“It is so unusual, however her mother lived to be 104,” Martin said. “So we aren’t absolutely surprised but she did out live all her 13 brothers and sisters.”

Cathryn’s official birthday was Wednesday ,Oct. 30 and her family said they can not wait to celebrate another 100 with her.