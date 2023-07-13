BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– In 2022, Mercer County officials were awarded a $1.5 million grant to tear down dilapidated structures in the area.

So far, Mercer County has made steady progress on demolishing the decaying buildings, homes and trailers in each city. In Bluefield alone, officials have already torn down around 50 or more vacant homes and structures in the area.

Citizens are able to apply for the grant money and get any damaged structures they own removed for free.

This process not only helps residents, but it also helps beautify the city and make room for future plans.

Treyvon Simmons, District 1 Board Member for the city of Bluefield, said they are planning to build new housing in the newly vacated areas.

“We’re very excited about Omnis coming here and seeing what they can do with the pre-fabricated housing, and we’re also open for investors with ideas about development and helping the real estate crisis here in Bluefield,” said Simmons.

Simmons said having more residential housing and multi-family homes will give more options to new and current residents.

“I think housing would definitely benefit the community,” said Simmons. “I think it’ll take eye-sores within the community and make them better, and I think having more homes here that people are able to choose from would give more of a true community-feel.”

Simmons said the impact is already being felt in the community.

“It’s definitely been a beautiful process,” said Simmons. “Seeing the look in the neighborhoods and the neighbor’s faces of us and the progress we’re making is a beautiful thing to see.”

Applications for the demolition grant are still greatly encouraged and open to each resident.