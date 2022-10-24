PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One school is decorating pumpkins for a good cause.

Students at Mercer Elementary School dressed up pumpkins in crazy costumes for their annual pumpkin decorating contest. Then they vote with cents for the best-dressed gourd.

Students Decklin, Duncan, and Ivy said they plan to donate the money to Amy’s House of Hope in Princeton because they want the money to stay local.

“Because we live here and everybody deserves a little bit of stuff and everyone deserves to have a good life,” Ivy said.

It was a go big or GOURD home kind of day for these kids.