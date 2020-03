SLAB FORK, WV (WVNS) -- Some people are in self-quarantine but that doesn't mean you need to be stuck at home. According to the CDC, being outside is good for people during this time and a great place to do this is at Burning Rock Off Road Park. Burning Rock is operating as normal and is a great place to get outside and enjoy the spring air.

"We're open for business they are saying to get outside, this is a great place to self isolate because with 70 acres right here at trail head it is no problem to stay 6 feet away from people and with 120 miles of trails a lot of days when we are busy you aren't going to see anybody," Dayne Corcoran the Marketing Director at Burning Rock said.