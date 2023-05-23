BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield was visited by Mercer County Health Department’s mobile clinic on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The clinic was set up at Wayne Street Park from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. offering clinical services as well as covid vaccines and testing. Mercer County Health Department Administrator Bonnie Allen says the mobile clinic is a great way to address your health needs because it offers so many services.

“We can draw labs, do well visits, sick visits, EKG’s…we can check blood pressure, blood sugar…we can even test people for STDs,” said Allen, “We have our own patient room and we’re wheelchair accessible, so come on out!”

The mobile clinic is a van that Allen said is easily driven and requires no CDL license to operate. The van is valued at $260,000 and is part of Blue Prince Family Health.

Allen said they intend to take the clinic to outlying areas as well as to street fairs and festivals.