MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center did its best to make its residents feel like they were in New York for Thanksgiving.

Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center held its second Thanksgiving parade for the residents at the home.

People inside and outside watched as the Bluefield Fire Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Bluefield High School Band and even the Grinch made two laps around the center greeting the residents there.

“It feels amazing they love it we actually had attendees watch through the windows instead of all lined out. This year we added more to it we have the band, we have the Sheriff’s Department, the Fire Department.” Leeann Fink, Executive Director of Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation

Fink also said the goal is to make the parade bigger every year.