Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas County tonight through Thursday morning.

Wind Chill Watch for the ENTIRE region Friday morning through Christmas Eve!

Thursday morning starts with freezing rain but as temps warm after sunrise, we’ll see a transition over to rain. This will help melt early morning ice accumulations making travel easier as the day goes on. Temps are expected to reach the 40s this afternoon for everyone. A break in the rain late afternoon through the evening will provide a window, albeit a small one, for travel locally. By 10pm, rain is back in the region and BIG changes are on the way after midnight into Friday.

Friday, as our arctic front passes through, temps crash hard and fast. Flash freezing of the previous days rain will make travel dangerous. As our ground cools fast, snow showers, heavy at times will begin to stick with measurable snow likely. For the lowlands, a quick 1-2 inches is possible while the higher elevations through Greenbrier and Pocahontas county could see 2-4 or more inches. This is a developing system with some fine tuning still left to be done but know this system will impact holiday travel regardless of totals. Plan on a very messy couple of days.

FLASH FREEZE FRIDAY:

In the overnight hours on Friday, we’ll see our high temperature for the day just around 40 degrees. However, an arctic front is expected in the early morning hours which will drop our temps FAST. From 40 degrees to near ZERO by the morning commute! Any rain that falls will flash freeze by dawn on Friday creating slick travel everywhere. If you must travel, do so slowly with LOTS of extra time.

Friday at 2am vs Friday at 9am Temps

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS FRIDAY:

Our region doesn’t typically see negative 30 or 40 in wind chills but we will Friday! As temps drop from 40 to 0 in just 6 hours Friday morning, it will cause wind gusts in excess of 40-50mph. This translates to wind chills in the -30s and -40s! Frostbite can occur IN MINUTES on exposed skin in these conditions and hypothermia isn’t far behind. Check on neighbors, watch for power outages, have alternative heating sources ready just in case. THIS is the biggest threat we face with this storm. Don’t let the low snowfall totals fool you, this will not be an easy storm.

Friday Morning Wind Gusts with Wind Chill Temps

Saturday we begin to clear things out with some lingering flurries and snow showers here and there. The main story of the day will be temperatures as they won’t make it out of the teens for day time highs! Wind chills will be below zero the whole day making our Christmas Eve a very dangerous situation as frost bite can occur in 15 minutes or less on exposed skin. In other words, bundle up head to toe or avoid the outdoors all together.

Christmas Day is a bitterly cold day as morning temps are just around the zero degree mark. Icy conditions on roads should be expected as afternoon highs are once again only in the teens. Wind chills will also be dangerous once again. At least we’re dry but the damage of the past weeks storm is done so take care traveling to friends and family today.

As for our White Christmas chances, an earlier arrival of our arctic front makes a white Christmas less likely. While there will be snow on the ground, to be officially a white Christmas, a fresh 1 inch of snow has to fall on Christmas Day. So, on a technicality, we’ve had to call it unlikely.

Monday we start to clear things up as sunshine returns. Expect temps to be very chilly after our deep freeze from the weekend. While we’ll be warming up, wind chills and bitterly cold surface temps mean it’ll be a slow warm up. Bundle up and watch for signs of hypothermia if spending time outside.

Tuesday we continue the slow warm up with sunshine. Temps will work their way back to the freezing mark (32 degrees) by the afternoon so not exactly a warm day but big improvement over the weekend. And we’re only getting warm as the week goes on!

In your extended day forecast New Years Eve is looking down right HOT in comparison to how the week will start. Mid and upper 50s sunshine to kick off the weekend. It is looking great! Of course, 2023 looks to start on a soggy note as rain is looking likely New Years Day.



THURSDAY

Freezing rain early transition to rain PM. Highs in low 40s falling fast after dark.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, heavy at times. FLASH FREEZING Windy. Afternoon temps zero!

CHRISTMAS EVE- SATURDAY:

Flurries w/ Mountain snow showers. Brutal cold. Highs in the teens! Wind chills below zero!

CHRISTMAS DAY – SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, VERY COLD. Highs in the teens. Wind chills below zero!

KWANZAA – MONDAY

Sunny, still cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Still sunny, warming up. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Warming up, some clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Warmer yet! Mix sun & clouds. Highs in the 50s!

NEW YEARS EVE SATURDAY

Still warmer! Clouds late. Rain after midnight. Highs in the upper 50s!